Preview: Rock Springs Hosts Evanston Before They Head to Laramie

Preview: Rock Springs Hosts Evanston Before They Head to Laramie

SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – The Tigers will host their first home game of the 2024 year against the Evanston Red Devils this Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Rock Springs will then head down the Laramie the weekend to face the Plainsmen.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Last week, the Tigers went 0-4 at the James Johnson Winter Showcase in Cheyenne. The Lady Tigers went 1-3 defeating Natrona County. You can see more on their performance during the Tournament here.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On the season the Tigers are 3-8 and are 3-1 at home. The Lady Tigers are 2-9 on the season and are 1-3 at home with their lone win coming against Rawlins during the Flaming Gorge Classic.

The Rock Springs games Tuesday will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. On the radio, you can listen on 97.9 KZWB. Games are live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.

Related Articles

Green River Hosts 2024 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Duals

Green River Hosts 2024 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Duals

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 8th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 8th, 2024

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Daisy, Billy & Fiona

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Daisy, Billy & Fiona

RECAP: Tigers and Wolves Finish Top Three at Evanston Invite

RECAP: Tigers and Wolves Finish Top Three at Evanston Invite