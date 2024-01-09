Preview: Rock Springs Hosts Evanston Before They Head to Laramie

ROCK SPRINGS – The Tigers will host their first home game of the 2024 year against the Evanston Red Devils this Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Rock Springs will then head down the Laramie the weekend to face the Plainsmen.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Last week, the Tigers went 0-4 at the James Johnson Winter Showcase in Cheyenne. The Lady Tigers went 1-3 defeating Natrona County. You can see more on their performance during the Tournament here.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On the season the Tigers are 3-8 and are 3-1 at home. The Lady Tigers are 2-9 on the season and are 1-3 at home with their lone win coming against Rawlins during the Flaming Gorge Classic.

The Rock Springs games Tuesday will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. On the radio, you can listen on 97.9 KZWB. Games are live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.