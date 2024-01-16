PREVIEW: Wolves Head to Lander, Tigers Host Riverton for Wrestling

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Green River and Rock Springs are both getting ready for another week of wrestling after the Thoman Invitational last week. Rock Springs will host Riverton on Thursday while Green River will be in Lander Friday and Saturday.

Last week, the Tigers finished in fourth place at the Thoman Invitational in Green River after the Tigers and Wolves faced each other for the third-place trophy. Individually for the Tigers, they had two boys make the “Best of the Best” dual with Broc Fletcher and Mathew Foster. Fletcher would win his 138 lbs bout by decision with an 8-4 score.

Sarah Eddy for the Tigers competed in the 155 lbs bout in the Girls Championship. She won by pinfall in 5:28.

The Wolves took third in the Thoman last week after their 42-27 victory over Rock Springs. They won nine of the 14 bouts in the third-place match over Rock Springs. Weston Green of Green River and Nathan Beltran had one of the best duals of the night. They were tied up and needed overtime to determine a winner. Green would then get a takedown and win 9-7.

Individually, four Wolves competed in the “Best of the Best” dual. Lucas Todd, Spencer Wright, Nick Weipert, and James Herwaldt all competed with Todd winning by pinfall in just 37 seconds in the 113 lbs bout and Weipert securing first in the 144 bout by Major Decision with a 9-1 score.

Check out more about the Green River and Rock Springs dual here and more about how RSHS and GRHS did at the “Best of the Best” and Girls Championship here.