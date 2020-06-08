Previously Confirmed COVID-19 Case Hospitalized; Green River Woman Tests Positive

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs woman, who was announced last week as Sweetwater County’s 23rd confirmed case of COVID-19 Coronavirus, has now been hospitalized, according to Sweetwater County Public Health Interim Public Information Officer Jason Mower.

The woman, in her 70s, was notified of her positive test result on Wednesday, June 3 and was at that time in stable condition and isolating at home.

She was admitted this afternoon at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She remains in stable condition.

Two previous cases were hospitalized for a brief time. Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case, a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, was admitted to Sweetwater Memorial on Wednesday, April 29 and discharged on Sunday, May 3.

The 12th confirmed case, a Green River woman in her 40s, was admitted to MHSC late in the evening on Tuesday, May 5 and discharged the next day, on Wednesday, May 6.

According to MHSC’s Public Information Officer and Public Relations and Marketing Director Deb Sutton, “MHSC has established a special COVID unit where patients who are positive are treated and isolated from other non-COVID patients.”

“We have heightened our already CDC-compliant cleaning standards. These cleaning standards apply to all patient areas, visitor areas and clinics, and, as always, the hospital is prepared to safely care for our community,” Sutton said.

Public health officials were also notified late this afternoon of Sweetwater County’s 26th confirmed positive case. The newest patient is a Green River woman in her 50s who is in good condition and isolating at home; contact tracing efforts are underway.

Twenty-two of the county’s 26 total confirmed positive cases are now fully recovered.

While Public Health Director Kim Lionberger feels fortunate that we have not had to manage patients who are critically ill from the virus, she still strongly encourages everyone to act responsibly and to do their part in preventing its spread, particularly among those at highest risk of experiencing serious complications from the illness.

“I know most people are relieved that things have started to open back up, but we are going to be dealing with this novel coronavirus until there is a vaccine, or at least until there is an approved and effective therapeutic to combat the disease,” Lionberger said.

“Please continue to limit close contact with those outside of your immediate household, and please follow recommended health safety precautions as a personal responsibility in keeping those you know and love from suffering unnecessarily from this illness. We are thankful to be a part of this community, and we appreciate everyone’s support,” Lionberger said.

For health-related COVID-19 questions, please contact by phone Sweetwater County Public Health at (307) 922-5390, MHSC’s Nurse Triage Line at (307) 522-8523 or Castle Rock Medical Center at (307) 872-4500.

More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, covid19.wyo.gov and cdc.gov.