Priscilla “Darleen” Fabiny (April 24, 1939 – March 2, 2023)

Priscilla “Darleen” Fabiny, 83, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Littleton Adventist in Littleton, Colorado.

She was born and raised in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Highlands Ranch, Colorado for the past year and former resident of Paradise Valley, Nevada and Ahwatukee Arizona.

She was born April 24, 1939 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of George Fabiny and Gloria Persilla. Ms. Fabiny attended schools in Rock Springs, and was a 1957 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Ted Merrill in 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and they later divorced. She then married Bob Diehl on August 3,1962 in Jackson, Wyoming. Together they raised four children and they later divorced. She was also married to Gene Eversull.

Ms. Fabiny worked for UP Resources for many years and she retired in 2000 as a Field pipe yard Coordinator. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Ms. Fabiny was an avid sports fan, cheering for the Denver Broncos (even though she was a Patrick Mahomes fan), Wyoming Cowboys and Boston Red Sox. She enjoyed attending Arizona Diamondback baseball while living in Arizona.

She loved reading and was a wonderful cook. She also enjoyed bowling.

Survivors include one son, Bill Diehl and wife Lane of Paradise Valley, Nevada; three daughters, Robynn Fahrenbach and husband Karl of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Cindy Maestas and husband Paul of St. George, Utah; Kimmie Rouse and husband Warren of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Sister, Gayle Platt of Castle Rock, Colorado; ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gloria Fabiny; one brother, George Fabiny; two grandsons, Lance Diehl and Brandon Felderman; and great grandson Lukas Simmons.

Cremation will take place, and a private family service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.