Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Adds Rock Springs Native as COO/Director of Rodeo Administration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced in a Facebook post that Rock Springs native, Tom Glause, joins the PRCA as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Rodeo Administration.

Glause, who currently lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, will take over his newly assigned duties on May 15.

As for Glause’s background, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the position. He attended Casper College and the University of Wyoming on a rodeo scholarship as a saddle bronc rider. He received an associate degree in business administration, a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Juris Doctorate at the University of Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In addition to his education, Glause offers a great deal of experience in rodeo. Throughout the years, Glause has been a PRCA contestant member, Mountain States Circuit Rodeo president and served in multiple positions at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Currently, he is on the board of directors for Cheyenne Frontier Days as vice chairman.