Project Aware Brings Mental Health Services to SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS – A program designed to help Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s students access mental health services is having a positive impact within the district.

According to Annie Fletcher, At-Risk and Drop Out Prevention Coordinator for the district, Project Aware gives students access to mental health services at no cost to families while helping students develop skills and increasing the district’s capacity to recognize and respond to students’ mental health needs.

So far, the program has had 297 referrals, with 184 students receiving services so far. Fletcher said the program has had 71 referrals this year, with 20 new students receiving services through the program. Fletcher said an average of 85 students a week receive direct care through the program. The program also is involved with professional development that includes Youth Mental Health First Aid and QPR (Question. Persuade. Refer.) suicide prevention training.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Survey data collected from students shows the program has helped students manage their daily lives, with 55% saying they got along with friends and other people before receiving services, and that percentage rising to 81% after they received services. More students also reported doing better with their schoolwork and being able to cope when things go wrong after receiving services through the program. As the district seeks to improve school performance, Fletcher said the program can help students perform better in the classroom.

“When we look at the buildings that have a lot of buy-in and a lot of support, the counselors say, ‘when these students are receiving the care they need, they can be successful in and out of the classroom,’” Fletcher said.

The program is funded through two Department of Health and Human Resources grants, without funding from the district’s general fund. However, that may change in the coming years. Fletcher said one grant is in its fourth of five funding years, while the other is in its third of four total funding years. Those sunsets may result in the district’s administrators and school board deciding if the district should cover the cost should further grants not be available. Fletcher said funding for the program is a topic the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee will discuss, which could result in the state opting to continue at least partial funding of the program.

“It’s important to look at what are we going to do as far as funding goes once these grants run out,” Fletcher said.