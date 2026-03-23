Project Bid Awarded for I-80 Bridge Work in Evanston

ROCK SPRINGS — A Uinta County bridge project is part of approximately $35 million in work bids awarded to contractors by the Wyoming Transportation Commission in March.

The Commission awarded a $12.8 million bid to Utah-based Coldwater Group Inc. for a bridge project involving three bridges in Uinta County. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, work involves removing and replacing concrete slabs, installing bridge railing and reinforcing steel, placing approach slabs, riprap, and structural concrete, and installing signage on Interstate 80’s eastbound and westbound lanes in Evanston and on Wyoming Highway 414.

The project bid is being funded primarily through federal funds.