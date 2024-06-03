Project West Permit to Mine Application Submission

West Soda LLC of Rock Springs, Wyoming has filed a regular mining permit application with the Land Quality Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for the mining of trona in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. The permit area is approximately 25 miles west of the city of Green River, Wyoming. The application may be viewed at the Cheyenne or the Lander Office of the Land Quality Division. The application will be readvertised for public comment prior to approval by the Department of Environmental Quality.

