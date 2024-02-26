Pronghorn Head to State After Securing Second Seed

FARSON – The Farson-Eden Pronghorns head to state this week after securing the second seed at Regionals last week in Lander.

The Pronghorns went into regionals as the second seed in the southwest and faced Riverside in the first round who was the third seed in the northwest. They defeated Riverside 59-53. The following day they faced Meeteetse, the first seed out of the northwest after going undefeated in their conference games this year. The Pronghorns defeated Meeteetse 62-50.

Farson-Eden then had the championship game to compete in the following day against the Cokeville Panthers. The Panthers came into regionals as the top seed in the 1A Southwest and also were undefeated in their conference games this year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The winner of the game would become the 1A West Regional Champions. The winner would also become the one seed at state out of the West and get to play the bottom seed from the East this weekend.

Unfortunately, the Pronghorns fell 43-33 to the Panthers and will face Guernsey-Sunrise at state this week.

TRN Media reached out to Farson-Eden’s head coach, Rick Mitchelson about the upcoming state tournament.

“We play the third seed from the East in the first round on Thursday, with good fortune we will probably match up against the year-long #1 ranked team in 1A Upton on Friday night. Our plan is to work harder than the Bobcats and get a chance to play Cokeville for a State Championship on Saturday. We have followed the mantra all season that #NoBodyOutWorksUs, and plan to continue with all our effort and see what happens. I have been extremely lucky to be associated with really great young men of high character over all these past seasons, our success is directly related to their character and work ethic. Go Horns!” -Rick Mitchelson

Coming Up

Farson-Eden is scheduled to face Guernsey-Sunrise this Thursday at 7:30 in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center for the first round of the State Tournament. Here is a link to the state bracket.