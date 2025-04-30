Pronghorn Illegally Killed Near Kemmerer

KEMMERER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on 12 pronghorn antelope that were illegally shot and left to waste north of Kemmerer in antelope hunt area 93.

Kemmerer Game Warden Alex Poncelet received a report April 27 from someone who discovered the dead pronghorn while recreating on the Ham’s Fork Road north of Viva Naughton Reservoir. The investigation determined that the shooting happened between the afternoon of April 26 and the morning of April 27. Some of the pronghorn had to be euthanized by the game wardens.

Individuals with information regarding this incident or anyone who may have been in the area and noted suspicious vehicles and activities are encouraged to call Kemmerer Game Warden Alex Poncelet at 307-877-3278, the Green River Game and Fish office at 307-875-3223, or the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP. Callers will remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward through the Wyoming Wildlife Protectors’ Association.