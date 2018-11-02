Pronghorns Advance to State Championship Game

FARSON — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns advanced to their third straight State Championship appearance after defanging the Little Snake River Rattlers Friday afternoon, 62-19.

The two teams met three weeks ago during regular season play which resulted in a similar victory for the Pronghorns, 64-19.

Farson’s win brings the Pronghorns to 10-0 on the season with one last game left to complete a perfect season and claim a state title.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A Dominating First Half

Farson has been consistent throughout the season in closing teams out in the first half. The Pronghorns once again held the Rattlers to only six points in the first half while putting up 34 on their side of the scoreboard.

Head Coach Marvin Applequist and the Pronghorns started off the first quarter a bit dazed. The opening drive for the Rattlers resulted in a touchdown by Karter Evans to give Little Snake River the lead.

The slump for Farson continued on their opening possession and resulted in a turnover on downs. However, it didn’t take long for the Pronghorns to turn things around as the next five possessions would result in touchdowns for Farson and four straight turnover on downs for the Rattlers.

Among the many Farson scores, Michael Gribowskas had his number called on several times. In the second quarter, the Senior broke off a 73-yard touchdown run from Farson’s own 7-yard line to extend the Pronghorns’ lead 26-6. Gribowskas finished the game with three touchdowns.

Trying to match the impressive run by Gribowskas on the following possession, Lain Mitchelson torched Little Snake River’s defense for a 53-yard touchdown run. Farson went up 34-6 at the half.

Rattlers Attempt Comeback

With a chance to go to Laramie, the Rattlers didn’t give up in the second half. After scoring on a touchdown run by Riggen Myers, Little Snake River recovered an onside kick which converted into another touchdown. The score shifted to 50-19, still in favor of the Pronghorns.

Another second onside kick was recovered by the Rattlers, but ended up being a turnover on downs.

Despite the attempted comeback, the Pronghorns shut down any glimmer of hope for the Rattlers with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Up Next

The Pronghorns will face the winner of the Burlington/Meeteetse game. The Pronghorns have defeated both teams in regular season play. The State Championship game will be held in Laramie, Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium at 10:00 a.m.