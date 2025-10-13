Pronghorns Earn Big Volleyball Win, Fall in Football Shootout

Pronghorns Earn Big Volleyball Win, Fall in Football Shootout

Kole Johnson receiving a pass from Mason Bear. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

FARSON — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns varsity teams battled through a full week of competition, showing strong effort in both football and volleyball action.

The Pronghorns football team, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A 6-Man, faced a tough matchup on the road Friday against Casper Christian. Despite putting up 45 points, Farson-Eden fell short in a high-scoring contest, losing 62-45. The loss drops the Pronghorns to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play as they look to close out their schedule strong.

Earlier in the week, the Farson-Eden volleyball team earned a big win on Tuesday, defeating 2A Kemmerer in four sets. After dropping the opening set 23-25, the Pronghorns rallied to take the next three 25-20, 25-16, and 25-21 to claim the match.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The team then returned to the court Friday for a conference matchup against second-ranked Cokeville. Farson-Eden fought hard but was swept in three sets, falling 25-19, 25-15, 25-9.

Farson-Eden will look to build on its progress as both teams continue their seasons in the coming week.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Swimmers Post Strong Finishes in Weekend Meets

Sweetwater County Swimmers Post Strong Finishes in Weekend Meets

Green River, Rock Springs Dominate All Week in Volleyball Action

Green River, Rock Springs Dominate All Week in Volleyball Action

Green River Clinches Playoff Berth with Dominant Win Over Powell

Green River Clinches Playoff Berth with Dominant Win Over Powell

Rock Springs Defense Shines in Narrow Loss to Top-Ranked Sheridan

Rock Springs Defense Shines in Narrow Loss to Top-Ranked Sheridan