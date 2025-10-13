Pronghorns Earn Big Volleyball Win, Fall in Football Shootout

FARSON — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns varsity teams battled through a full week of competition, showing strong effort in both football and volleyball action.

The Pronghorns football team, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A 6-Man, faced a tough matchup on the road Friday against Casper Christian. Despite putting up 45 points, Farson-Eden fell short in a high-scoring contest, losing 62-45. The loss drops the Pronghorns to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play as they look to close out their schedule strong.

Earlier in the week, the Farson-Eden volleyball team earned a big win on Tuesday, defeating 2A Kemmerer in four sets. After dropping the opening set 23-25, the Pronghorns rallied to take the next three 25-20, 25-16, and 25-21 to claim the match.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The team then returned to the court Friday for a conference matchup against second-ranked Cokeville. Farson-Eden fought hard but was swept in three sets, falling 25-19, 25-15, 25-9.

Farson-Eden will look to build on its progress as both teams continue their seasons in the coming week.