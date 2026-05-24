Pronghorns Earn Two All-State Honors

Pronghorns Earn Two All-State Honors

SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter

CASPER — Farson-Eden closed out the Wyoming State Track and Field Championships with two all-state performances and multiple podium finishes, led by a dominant weekend from senior sprinter Kole Johnson and junior thrower Jeff Goodwin.

Johnson claimed two state championships for the Pronghorns, winning the boys’ 100-meter dash in 11.35 and the 400-meter dash in 51.04. He also earned a runner-up finish in the 200, crossing in 22.59. All three of his top two finishes were good enough to be named all-state.

Farson-Eden’s boys team finished sixth overall in the 1A standings with 51 points.

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Jeff Goodwin added another all-state finish for the Pronghorns in the field events, placing second in the boys shot put with a throw of 45-11.75. Goodwin also earned a third-place finish in the discus at 138-2.

The Pronghorns’ boys 4×400 relay team of Mason Bear, Eli Scheer, Jeff Goodwin and Johnson added another podium finish, taking third in 3:38.83.

Scheer also contributed points individually, placing sixth in the high jump after clearing 5-9. He later finished 12th in the triple jump at 37-8.25. Clancy Madsen added a 16th-place finish in the boys 3200 in 12:31.20.

On the girls side, Farson-Eden finished 13th in the team standings with 11 points.

The girls distance group accounted for much of the Lady Pronghorns’ scoring. Aubrey Boodleman placed seventh in the 1600-meter run in 5:56.96 and seventh again in the 3200 in 13:17.51. Cadence Jones followed closely behind in both races, placing eighth in the 1600 at 5:57.77 and eighth in the 3200 in 13:18.74.

Saige Baker added an eighth-place finish in the girls 800, finishing in 2:32.50.

Farson-Eden’s girls sprint medley relay team of Boodleman, Baker, Sophia Goicolea and Jones placed fifth with a time of 4:48.91.

Additional results included Kali Neese placing ninth in the girls shot put with a throw of 28-8.50.

Southeast won the girls 1A state title with 144 points, while Saratoga claimed the boys championship with 134.5 points.

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