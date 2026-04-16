Pronghorns Look to Build at Evanston

FARSON — Farson-Eden track and field team will look to build momentum Thursday when it competes in Evanston at 12 p.m.

The Pronghorns are coming off an eight-podium performance at the Puncher Invite in Big Piney, an impressive total for a 1A program.

Sophia Goicolea led the way on the girls side, capturing first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.26. She also placed second in the long jump at 15 feet, 6.25 inches and added a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash at 29.82.

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Cadence Jones contributed in the distance events, finishing second in the 3200-meter run in 14:19.40.

On the boys side, Kole Johnson turned in one of the top performances of the meet, winning both the 200-meter dash in 24.68 and the 400-meter dash in 55.24. Mason Bear added a third-place finish in the 400 at 57.50, while Jeff Goodwin placed third in the shot put with a throw of 42-7.50.

With those results as a foundation, Farson-Eden heads into Thursday’s meet looking to continue developing across events while building on its early-season success.