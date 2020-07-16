Pronghorns Welcome Mines as New Head Volleyball Coach

FARSON — After 32 years as the head volleyball coach for the Farson-Eden Pronghorns, coach Patty Mitchelson announced that she will be stepping down from the program. She had made the decision to step down earlier this year in the spring.

Mitchelson began in 1988, taking over a team who was playing in the shadows of the great Cokeville volleyball dynasty. She recalls an early group of players who celebrated a point scored against the Panthers as if it were game point of a championship game. The Pronghorns play in the tough Southwest 1A District and increased their competitive level of play under her direction.

She was twice named the Three Trails Conference Coach of the Year. The real measure of Mitchelson’s success has been the vast number of former players who have entered the coaching field.

One of those former players, Tiffany Mines, has been named as the new head volleyball coach for the Pronghorns. Mines is a 2012 graduated of Farson-Eden High School and was an All-State selection in volleyball, basketball and track as a Pronghorn. Mines continued her basketball career at Northeastern College in Sterling, Colo.

Mines served as the head middle school volleyball coach for Farson-Eden last season. Besides her volunteer work as a coach in the past years, she is the assistant middle school boy’s basketball coach for the Pronghorns.

“I’d like to thank Coach Patty Mitchelson for her many years of dedicated service to Pronghorn volleyball,” FEHS Activities Director Dan Mitchelson said. “I am very excited to see Coach Mines begin her high school coaching career by bringing exceptional knowledge and intensity to the volleyball program.”