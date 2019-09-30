Property Owners Encouraged to Sign Up for Sewer and Water Insurance

ROCK SPRINGS — Service Line Warranties of America will soon be sending out its fall campaign materials, asking property owners to sign up for insurance protection for the portion of sewer and water lines that are the owner’s responsibility to repair.

Separate correspondence will be sent out for both Water Line Coverage and Sewer Line Coverage. The City endorses the Service Line Warranties of America program, which provides a discount to property owners within the City to sign up for the insurance coverage.

The City of Rock Springs does not administer this program in any way. Only single-family homeowners are eligible for this program. Commercial property owners or homeowners with multiple lateral service lines are not eligible for the service at this time.

To find out more information, or to ask questions about the program, contact the Service Line Warranties of America directly at 844-257-8795 or visit their website at www.slwofa.com.