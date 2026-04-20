Property Tax Assessments Mailed Out

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County property owners should receive their 2026 Notice of Value in the mail within the few days.

The Sweetwater County Assessor’s Office said if a resident disagrees with the value of their property, they will have 30 days from the date mailed to discuss the assessment with the assessor and provide information to assist the office in valuing their property.

Due to changes of recently passed legislation, the 2026 Notice of Value has a few changes. If there are any applicable exemption amounts and tax reductions, they will be listed on the bottom left of the notice. The Estimated Taxes After Exemptions 2026, which shows the final estimated amount due after the exemptions have been applied, will appear in the bottom right of the notice.

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Applicants for the property tax refund program will be mailed by the Wyoming Department of Revenue to those who applied last year by the end of April. Applications are currently available in the assessor’s office and treasurer’s office in the Sweetwater County Courthouse and the deadline is June 1.

The assessor’s office is accepting applications for the long-term homeowners (LTHO) exemption for residents who are 65 years old and have paid property taxes in Wyoming for 25 years. The property needs to be the primary residence and the applicant must reside there for at least eight months of the year.

The office sent renewals of the LTHO exemption in October of last year and requests residents to call their office if they believe they meet the requirements. The deadline for the LTHO exemption application is May 26. An ID with a birthdate is required to verify the age of the applicant.

If a resident has received the Veteran’s Exemption and there is not amount listed on the Notice of Value, contact the office by May 26.

The new Business Personal Property Exemption will exempt $75,000 of market value on a business personal property account. The office said that many of the business personal property accounts are less than the threshold and will receive a Notice of Value with a total value of $0 and $0 estimated tax amount. They are sending the notices with a $0 value so the taxpayers are aware they received the exemption but they will not receive a tax bill from the treasurer’s office in September. And delinquent taxes on these accounts will still be due.

Any residents with questions about the valuation of their property are encouraged to call the assessor’s office at 872-3700 for Green River or 922-5200 for Rock Springs.