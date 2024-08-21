Proposal Allowing Leashed Pets in Cemetery Fuels Discussion

ROCK SPRINGS – A couple of residents discussed their views on a proposed ordinance that would allow pet owners to take their leashed animals on established paths through the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery Tuesday evening.

The ordinance is one of two involving the cemetery that were introduced for a first reading during the meeting. City ordinances must undergo three readings during Council meetings before they’re enacted, giving Council members and residents the opportunity to comment and propose changes to those ordinance proposals.

Along with the leashed pet ordinance, another would allow minors to walk along established paths. The proposal would repeal an existing ordinance banning minors from being in the cemetery unless they’re attending a service, accompanied by a parent or guardian, or issued a permit to be there, with a potential fine of between $5 and $200 being issued for violating the ordinance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Enforcement of the current rules banning pets from the cemetery have not been enforced according to Paul Kauchich, the director of engineering and operations. He said the employees working at the cemetery agree with the ordinance allowing leashed pets in the cemetery.

City resident Dawn Dale spoke in favor of the leashed pets ordinance Tuesday, saying she moved close to the cemetery and was forced to walk her dog through the cemetery during the winter months because some residents wouldn’t shovel their sidewalks. She secured permission from cemetery workers to walk her dog there so long as she cleaned up after her pet.

“I’ve been walking in there for a year and a half and it’s a much safer place and it’s peaceful,” she said.

She’s happy to see the Council consider the ordinance and told the Council she fully supports it.

“The lighting is good there and the cemetery workers do a good job keeping the roads clean, summer and winter,” Dale said. “They work really hard keeping it beautiful.”

Another resident, Shirley Cukale, said she opposes the ordinance because if pet owners would clean up after their pets like they say they will, she would be supportive, but they don’t.

“I have seen runners with these big dogs and they’re letting them pee on the side … on the graves,” she said.

After the ordinance was read, Councilman Rob Zotti said he received a text message from a resident opposing the ordinance, citing the same concern Cukale mentioned about pet owners not cleaning up after their pets. He said the person that had messaged him claimed their daughter’s grave had a mess left near it from a pet.

“That’s something no one wants to see,” Zotti said.

He also said it’s hard to know if it was from a stray or someone who declined to clean up after their pet when walking through the cemetery. He mentioned there are visitors to the city’s dog park that do not clean up after their pets despite the signs and city providing materials to help clean messes. Zotti also urges residents to contact their Council representatives regardless of if they support or oppose the ordinance to give the Council feedback on the proposal.

“In my mind, this maybe something that we can maybe move forward with and monitor and if there is irresponsible dog owners out there, then we repeal the ordinance,” Zotti said.

Other Council members said they’ve also heard from residents regarding the ordinance. Mayor Max Mickelson said the city would provide bags to allow owners to pick up after their pets if the ordinance is passed.

The next ordinance reading is Sept. 3, with the final reading set for Sept. 17.