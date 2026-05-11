Proposed Cuts Target GRHS Spring Programs

GREEN RIVER — Proposed cuts to spring tennis, spring golf and indoor track in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 are part of a broader effort to address state funding changes and declining enrollment, according to information Superintendent Scott Cooper shared with district staff last week.

Cooper provided the information to TRN Media after it asked about concerns surrounding possible activity and athletic cuts following a recent Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) press release discussing statewide funding shortfalls tied to Wyoming’s new education funding model.

In a budget update distributed to staff, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 outlined financial pressures created by the Legislature’s 2026 recalibration bill, which introduced a more restrictive “instructional silo” funding structure.

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According to the district, the new law increased classroom-related funding, allowing for the largest teacher salary increase in more than 15 years and additional instructional support positions. However, district officials said non-instructional departments, including athletics and activities, received little additional support.

The district said its Average Daily Membership declined by 94 students during the current school year, reducing state funding by approximately $1.2 million. At the same time, direct activities department funding was cut by $241,384.

District officials also noted athletics had already been subsidized by roughly $400,000 annually through the district’s general fund before the new reductions.

“To remain fiscally solvent under the new State mandates, we are recommending the following strategic adjustments,” the district wrote in the staff update.

Among those recommendations are the proposed reductions of indoor track, spring tennis and spring golf beginning in the 2026-27 school year. The district said it plans to continue supporting spring track, fall tennis and fall golf.

The proposal appears to confirm rumors that had circulated locally regarding the future of Green River High School’s spring tennis and golf programs.

The district estimated the proposed changes, along with other adjustments to coaching stipends and extra-duty assignments, would save approximately $203,000.

The update also highlighted concerns involving transportation and student safety. District officials said simultaneous activities and nearly 80 spring field trips have strained the district’s bus driver pool, occasionally forcing route consolidations.

The district reported one minor in-town accident this winter and said another accident was narrowly avoided recently when schedules were altered because of staffing shortages.

Despite the proposed reductions, the district emphasized it still plans to offer a wide range of extracurricular opportunities.

“Our district remains committed to offering a wide variety of extracurricular activities to our middle and high school students,” the update stated. “With nearly 50 different activities to choose from, our students have amazing opportunities to be actively involved in both middle and high school.”

The district also criticized limits placed on local control through the Wyoming Legislature’s funding model changes, arguing the new “silo” structure restricts how local districts can use reserve funds and address community-specific needs.

While we celebrate the investment in our teachers, the Legislature has significantly restricted our local School Board’s ability to make local decisions, those based on what is best for our district. Through ‘siloing’ funds and restricting the use of our local reserves, including funds saved since pre-1997, the State has effectively taken away our ability to address local needs with local dollars. Sweetwater County School District No. 2 documents

The preliminary draft budget is scheduled to be presented during the next Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees meeting on May 12. Final approval is expected July 14.

The district’s recommendations come days after the WHSAA discussed possible statewide reductions tied to funding changes. Ideas presented during the WHSAA meeting included eliminating regional tournaments, reducing regular-season contests, and potentially cutting back on sports such as soccer, swimming, spring golf, and spring tennis statewide, as well as activities like speech and debate and SkillsUSA.

Rock Springs High School’s Response

According to the Rock Springs High School Activities Director Hope Downs Lewis, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 does not have changes planned for the upcoming school year as of now.

“At this time, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will be continuing business as usual with our athletics and activities programming for the 2026-2027 school year,” Downs Lewis wrote via email to TRN Media. “Any potential impacts for the 2027-2028 school year will be evaluated in the coming year along with the discussions with WHSAA as we navigate the overall impacts as a state.”