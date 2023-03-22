Proposed Ordinance Amendment Aims to Provide Options for Subdivision Developers

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council voted 6-1 to approve the first reading of an ordinance amendment that would establish an alternate method for approving subdivisions.

Section 5 (5.e. “Final Plat”) and Section 9 of Appendix C (Subdivisions) of the City of Green River Ordinances are the portions being amended. Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said that his department has been identifying ways to help facilitate development in the city.

“We just want to give the development community tools that they may need to have to be able to be effective and efficient as we look forward to trying to be welcoming to development and growth in the City of Green River,” Westenskow said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The proposed amendment to Section 5.e. establishes an alternative method for approving subdivisions and the recording of the plat.

Westenskow said that the existing process will still be an option, but this amendment will provide developers another method to obtain approval and move forward with construction prior to the recording of the final plat. It would also be at the developers risk rather than the city.

Westenskow said the benefit to the developer would be that they don’t have to “bond for the improvements”.

“So that may create some different financial discussions for that developer and his bank as far as the timing of those things,” he said.

Green River’s existing platting process in comparison to the proposed alternate process can be seen below.

Questioning an Alternative Process

Councilmember Killpack was lone dissenter on the vote and asked whether this alternative process would make it so a lot cannot be sold until the subdivision is completed.

Westenskow said essentially there is nothing to sell if the lots have not yet been recorded with the county. However, he pointed out again that this amendment simply provides another option.

“It’s establishing a second path, it’s not eliminating the first path, the existing process. It’s establishing an alternative path,” Westenskow said.

“Why would you want two paths in the process?” Killpack asked.

“To give flexibility to the development community,” Westenskow answered.

Killpack asked if Westenskow had talked to any contractors who are interested in this alternative process, which Westenskow said he has. He said the developer involved in the last subdivision approved by the city was interested, but the city didn’t have the option in its code.

“I don’t know why any contractor would want to wait until everything’s completed to sell a lot. Most contractors when they do a subdivision, they sell lots to pay for the subdivision,” Killpack said.

Westenskow said again that this amendment just provides the option and flexibility to contractors.

“Our larger goal is going to be to redevelop our uniform development code and have a cohesive code, but in the meantime what we want to do is give options,” Westenskow said.

The other portion of the amendments clarifies when building permits can be issued. Westenskow said it applies to the existing process for approving subdivisions.

Meeting documents state that the proposed language will define when a building permit can be issued “relative to the completion of improvements under our current platting regulations.”

“Our current ordinance is silent on the issue and can be misinterpreted to mean that houses may be started before public improvements are complete,” the documents state.

The ordinance amendments will need to be read two more times and approved on the third reading to go into effect.