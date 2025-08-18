Prosecutor, Firewalls and Fire Restrictions on Commissioners’ Tuesday Agenda

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A special prosecutor, firewalls, and fire restrictions are on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners’ agenda Tuesday.

The commissioners will hear a request from the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office to appoint a special prosecutor. According to the proposed resolution, the office has a case that would create a conflict of interest and seeks to appoint Clayton Melinkovich, the Sublette County Attorney, to handle the case.

Tim Knight, the county’s information technology director, seeks to purchase firewalls for the county’s computer systems. The current firewalls in use reach their end of life in October and the county’s IT department has evaluated replacing the firewalls for the past 10 months. A letter from Knight to the commissioners identifies Cisco Firewalls as the best fit for the county. The amount budgeted for the project is $145,000.

A discussion with Sweetwater County Fire Warden Alan Adams is scheduled as well and will focus on Sweetwater County Fire Restrictions.

The commissioners will also have an executive session to discuss legal matters.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.