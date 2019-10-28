Protect & Serve Rock Springs: RSPD Now Accepting Applications

The Rock Springs Police Department is accepting employment applications for patrol officer.

We are looking for persons with compassion, integrity and forward thinking.

Use your dedication and determination to begin an exciting career serving our community.

Call Kelly Battisti at

(307) 209-1407 to learn more!

Why become a police officer?

The majority of officers are drawn to law enforcement not only because they want exciting work but also because they wanted the opportunity to serve their community.

As to why Sergeant Clay Jarvie wanted to become an officer, he said, “I get to be a part of helping people have a better chance at life. That, in turn, has made my life so much more rewarding and fulfilling. There are plenty of dark moments that make you wipe the tears away but I can’t imagine any profession I would rather do than be a cop. I also feel extremely lucky to be a cop in Rock Springs. Most people have solid values and are very respectful which makes the relationship between the police and the community a great team.”

Why Rock Springs?

Living in a smaller community allows opportunity for officers to work closely with the citizens. RSPD officers are available for a variety of community programs.

Rock Springs High School Tigers police car, assigned to the School Resource Officer

Recently they participated in the “Life, Are You Ready?” event which focused on helping students make healthy life choices. We also have three School Resource Officers who work directly in the schools. High School Resource Officer, Nicole Rublee notes,

“The rewards are in the relationships that law enforcement builds in the community and the satisfaction of knowing you made a difference in someone’s life.”

Officer Ruslan Kolb and his K-9, Max Officer Ruslan Kolb echoes that sentiment, saying: “I chose Rock Springs because I grew up here and out of all the places I have been to in the world, this place has the kindest people.” Officer Kolb is also one of our K-9 handlers, which is another one of the RSPD job assignments. Other assignments include Detective, Street Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigator, School Resource Officer, Traffic Unit, Tactical Response Team, Critical Accident Investigator and Bike Patrol.

Compensation

The salary range is $26.28/hour to $26.94/hour depending on experience.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision; 100% employer paid Wyoming Retirement; 13 paid holidays; vacation, sick and comp time plans; life insurance; and paid passes to two recreations facilities and discount passes to 27-hole championship golf course.

If you are ready to make a commitment to our community,

contact us for an application today! 👇

Contact Kelly Battisti Career Service Specialist

(307) 209-1407

kelly_battisti@rswy.net

Find more information and the employment application at www.rswy.net.

