Protect Your Family with Flu Vaccines from the Public Health Community Nursing Office

Flu season is once again upon us and Sweetwater County Community Nursing is holding clinic hours to help make sure you and your family are protected.
Call (307) 922-5390 for more information.
When
8am – 4:30pm
- September 21st , 2018
- September 28th , 2018
- October 5th , 2018
- October 12th , 2018
Where
Health & Human Services Building
333 Broadway, Ste 110
Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307) 922-5390 Phone
More Information
- No appointment needed
- Vaccinations will be $25.00
- We can bill BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, UMR, Cigna and Medicare insurance for Flu and Pneumonia Vaccinations.
**PCV13 and Pneumovax will be available
