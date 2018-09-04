Protect Your Family with Flu Vaccines from the Public Health Community Nursing Office

Flu season is once again upon us and Sweetwater County Community Nursing is holding clinic hours to help make sure you and your family are protected.

Call (307) 922-5390 for more information.

When

8am – 4:30pm

September 21st , 2018

September 28th , 2018

October 5th , 2018

October 12th , 2018

Where

Health & Human Services Building

333 Broadway, Ste 110

Rock Springs, WY 82901

(307) 922-5390 Phone

More Information

No appointment needed

Vaccinations will be $25.00

We can bill BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, UMR, Cigna and Medicare insurance for Flu and Pneumonia Vaccinations.

**PCV13 and Pneumovax will be available

