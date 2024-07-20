Protest Supporting Wild Horses Planned Monday

ROCK SPRINGS – A protest aiming to bring awareness to wild horse captures by the Bureau of Land Management is taking place Monday.

The Wild Horse Freedom Rally begins at 11 a.m. at the wild horse viewing area on Lionkol Road off of Elk Street. The group will march or form a vehicle caravan to the BLM’s Rock Springs Field Office on Highway 191 North, with the group planning to protest in front of the building. The protest at the building is expected to last between 30 minutes and an hour.

Madhu Anderson and the Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group are the main forces behind the local protest.

Anderson told SweetwaterNOW she was planning a protest in response to the BLM’s plans to host a wild horse capture in the White Mountain Herd Management Area when she came across the Wild Horse Freedom Rally group through social media. The organization is helping arrange the protest and other groups such as Live Wild Horses and the Advocacy for Wild Equines are also involved. She said members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe from Riverton will also take part in the protest. Overall, she’s expecting approximately 50 people to attend.