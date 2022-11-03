Psst–You Can Reduce Signs of Aging Needle-Free!

Welcome EMFACE!

The first and only needle-free procedure that simultaneously treats facial skin and muscles in a 20-minute session.

How Does EMFACE Work?

EMFACE is the first device on the market utilizing the simultaneous application of both the Synchronized RF and HIFESTM.

Synchronized RF remodels & smooths skin by heating the dermis and increasing the levels of collagen and elastin fibers.

While the HIFESTM technology restores & elevates support of facial tissues by selectively contracting muscles and increasing density & quality of muscle structure.

The Science Says It All

Clinical Studies showed that the simultaneous emission of Synchronized RF and HIFESTM energies reduces the effects of the facial aging process.

The EMFACE Embassadors Experience

Use It or Lose It

As time goes by one’s muscle tone gradually decreases to the point the entire face starts to sag.

In addition to losing muscle tone, the constant use of facial muscles for facial expression begins leaving deeper wrinkles on one’s face.

The aging cycle is guaranteed to continue unless one discovers EMFACE.

