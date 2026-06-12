Public Art Underground Ribbon Cutting Set for Tues.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites residents to celebrate the unveiling of the newest installation in the Art Underground Gallery.

A ribbon cutting and artists’ reception takes place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Art Underground Gallery, located in the pedestrian underpass beneath the railroad tracks near the Park Hotel building. The event is free and open to the public.

Now in its fifth installment since the gallery’s launch in 2015, Rock Springs Main Street said the gallery continues to transform a once-overlooked public space into a unique community art destination. This year’s exhibition features more than 20 original works created by local artists of all ages, showcasing the creativity, talent, and diversity of Sweetwater County’s artistic community.

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Guests attending the reception will have the opportunity to meet many of the participating artists, view the artwork, and learn more about the inspiration behind the pieces.

“The Art Underground Gallery is one of Downtown Rock Springs’ most unique public art projects,” Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, said. “Each new installation brings fresh energy to the space while providing local artists with an opportunity to share their work with the community. We’re excited to celebrate another outstanding collection of artwork and the talented individuals who created it.”

The Art Underground Gallery was established as part of the URA’s ongoing efforts to enhance public spaces, support local artists, and encourage residents and visitors to explore Downtown Rock Springs. Over the years, the gallery has featured dozens of artists and hundreds of original works, creating an ever-changing artistic experience in one of the community’s most distinctive locations.