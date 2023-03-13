Public Comment Sought on Proposed Cemetery near Pinedale

PINEDALE – The BLM Pinedale Field Office is seeking public comment concerning a proposal submitted by Upper Green River Cemetery District to acquire a parcel of BLM managed lands for second cemetery. The Pinedale cemetery is running out of space, and there is a need of a second cemetery.

To review the complete proposal, including a project map, and to submit comments visit the project website. Comments may also be submitted via mail to: BLM Pinedale Field Office, Attn: Tracy Hoover, PO Box 768, Pinedale Wyoming 82941. Scoping comments will be accepted until April 14, 2023.

Please be advised that if you include your address, phone number, email address or other personal information in your comments, your entire comment, including your personal information, may be publicly available at any time. While you may request that we withhold your personal information from public review, we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so. For more information, contact Tracy Hoover, (307) 367-5342.