Public Comment Sought on Wyoming State Parks Fee Increase

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Division of State Parks is accepting public comment through November 14, on proposed fee increases expected to go into effect January 1, 2021.

The public is encouraged to submit comments to the Secretary of State‘s website at http://rules.wyo.gov or via email to state.parks.parks@wyo.gov. Several public meetings are also in the planning stage at various locations throughout the state.

“All revenue collected through visitor fees goes right back to Wyo Parks’ sites to fund operation/maintenance costs, new projects, site enhancements and resource protection” states Wyoming State Parks Deputy Director Dave Glenn.

“Current revenue shortfalls and necessary budget reductions will require an increase in revenue in order to keep state parks and historic sites open, staffed, and maintained. Fees collected from visitors do not fully fund Wyo Parks operations. Wyo Parks also relies on general fund dollars and funding from other sources such as grants, motor boat gas taxes, and donations.”

Under the proposed increases, residents will see a $1 increase in day use fees and a $1 increase in camping fees compared to current peak-season rates. Non-residents will see a $3 increase in day use fees and a $4 increase in camping fees.

Annual day use permits will increase by $8 for residents and $26 for non-residents. Annual camping permits will increase by $30. Annual permits will continue to be an exceptional value and begin saving visitors money after just 7-8 visits. Additional vehicle permits will be half the cost of original permits. The new rates would take effect January 1, 2021. The new fee structure would also eliminate peak and off-season rates, moving to year-round pricing.

A copy of the proposed rules may be obtained on the Wyoming Administrative Rules System: https://rules.wyo.gov by using the advanced search for proposed rules, or by contacting Wyo Parks Headquarters at 2301 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82002, or by email to state.parks.parks@wyo.gov.