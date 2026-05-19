Public Grand Opening Set for new MHSC Lab Building

The new Medical Lab building at 1200 College Drive is located at between the Emergency Department and the hospital’s main entrance. MHSC photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s newly completed laboratory building will have its grand opening later this month.

The new building also includes dedicated space for the hospital foundation located directly above the lab. The foundation will host a public open house from 6-8 p.m. May 27.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the experts behind the hospital’s laboratory services, tour the new lab and explore the technology that the hospital says supports faster and more accurate testing, visit the foundation building and learn about its mission and community impact. Residents can also enjoy complimentary appetizers and refreshments and enter to win door prizes throughout the evening.

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“This new laboratory represents our commitment to delivering exceptional care close to home,” Kari Quickenden, Interim CEO and Chief Clinical Officer said. “We’re excited to welcome the community in to see the space, meet our team, and celebrate what this means for the future of healthcare in our region.”

The new space totals 11,392 square feet. The ground level, totaling 8,628 square feet, will open additional space for the Medical Lab. The upper level, at 2,764 square feet, will house the Memorial Hospital Foundation, as well as other office space and storage.

The total cost of the project is just over $8.7 million, which was financed with a $4.36 million State Lands and Investments Board grant, $3 million from the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, $1 million from the Memorial Hospital Foundation, and $350,000 from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The event is free and open to the public.

“This lab exists because of your belief in better care for Sweetwater County. We also must recognize the MHSC board of trustees and our foundation board for supporting this community need,” Kayla Mannikko, the foundation’s executive director said.