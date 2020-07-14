Public Information Sought on Cattle Deaths near Pinedale

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public information regarding recent cattle deaths near Pinedale.

The SCSO’s is seeking information from the public regarding a group of dead cattle located near Pinedale. On July 13, Sublette County Dispatch received a call-in reference to a group of cattle who were located in a small fenced in area off of Soda Lake Road near the elk fence without water or feed.

Upon arrival, seven of the cattle were already dead, one had to be euthanized and one was suffering from severe dehydration and is not expected to make it.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This case is being investigated by our office and anyone with information on how the cattle were placed into that pasture are encouraged to call the SCSO. Thank you for your assistance in this case.