Public Input Sought for Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan

CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails (SPHST) and the Office of Outdoor Recreation have partnered with SE Group to create the 2023 Wyoming Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).

The SCORP serves as a guide for local, state, and federal agencies in the development and provision of future outdoor recreation opportunities. The Plan is crucial to ensure state funding for a variety of outdoor recreation projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. One of the first steps in the SCORP process is the provider survey, which is aimed at understanding outdoor recreation providers’ wants, needs and priorities regarding outdoor recreation in Wyoming.

The provider survey is meant to be taken by recreation providers, like organizations, municipalities, outdoor recreation businesses, outfitters and guides, state or federal agencies, or other outdoor recreation related businesses that provide or manage trails, recreation programs, or facilities on public or private lands. The data is expected to provide a better understanding of the current state of outdoor recreation within Wyoming. After data has been collected from the Provider Survey, a Recreation User Survey will be distributed, which can be taken by any individual who recreates in Wyoming. The recreation user survey is expected in late spring 2023.

Recreation providers, and others interested in the SCORP document, should visit the 2023 SCORP Project website at www.2023wyscorp.com.

The SCORP is updated every five years, and the 2024 plan will be the eleventh in a series developed by SPHST and the Outdoor Recreation Office as part of the state’s ongoing and continuous commitment to providing high quality outdoor recreation opportunities. The SCORP gives an unprecedented opportunity to look at 50 years of outdoor recreation data and trends.

The SCORP is the only statewide document that attempts to bring together the wants and needs of recreation users and providers. The document examines Wyoming’s outdoor recreation resources and is used as an information resource and guidance tool. It is an endeavor to help guide the recreation industry in Wyoming while protecting and enhancing Wyoming’s natural resources. Completion of an updated SCORP ensures Wyoming’s continued eligibility to participate in the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. This Wyoming plan will guide the wise investment and distribution of LWCF monies during the next five years based on the demonstrated needs of the citizens of the state.

For more information or questions, please contact Carly-Ann Carruthers, SPHST Planning and Grants Manager, at 307-777-6968 or CarlyAnn.Carruthers@wyo.gov.