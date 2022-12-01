Public Input Sought on Flaming Gorge Recreation Management Plan

VERNAL, UTAH — The Ashley National Forest (ANF) is updating the current Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area Management Plan, which was completed in 1986.

This management plan will be updated to address increased visitation and changes in the types of visitor use to align with the new ANF Plan, a press release states. New forms of recreation have developed or fully matured since the 1986 plan was completed. The growth of All-Terrain-Vehicle use, drone use, paddle boarding, biking, and other forms of recreation such as bouldering and rock climbing are attracting different user groups to the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.

The ANF is seeking public input for the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area Plan and will hold public scoping meetings at the following locations:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Vernal, Utah at the Uintah Conference Center at 313 E 200 S, on December 13 from 5-7 p.m.

Manila, Utah at Daggett County Facility at 95 North 1st West, on December 14 from 5-7 p.m.

Rock Springs, Wyoming at White Mountain Library at 2935 Sweetwater Drive, on December 15 from 3:30-6 p.m.

This plan will work in coordination with the Forest Plan to guide management activities to meet the expected recreational needs of visitors while sustaining the health of the landscape and ecosystem that attracts users to the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.

The new management plan will be written in compliance with the 2012 Planning Rule and be coordinated with the new Forest Plan.