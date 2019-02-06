Public Invited to Discuss Wyoming Range Mule Deer Herd, Big Game Migration Corridors

GREEN RIVER — Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Green River Region, are inviting people to come and discuss the department’s migration corridor strategy and also receive an update on the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Initiative.

The first meeting takes place on Wednesday, February 20 at the WGFD Green River Region Office, located at 351 Astle Avenue, 7-9 pm.

A second meeting will be held on Thursday, February 21 in Kemmerer, at the South Lincoln Training and Events Center, located at 215 Wyoming Highway 233, 7-9 pm.

Migration Studies

The migration corridors of ungulates like mule deer, pronghorn and elk in Wyoming are some of the longest in North America. Over the past several years, Game and Fish and other researchers have continued studying the migration of big game animals.

In 2016, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission adopted a migration corridor strategy that details the process of migration corridor designations.

Wildlife managers will share the process Game and Fish uses to designate migration corridors, as well as how they formulate recommendations to land management agencies

The Wyoming Range Mule Deer Initiative (WMDI) was formally adopted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in July 2007. Since 2010, the WGFD has worked collaboratively with the public to develop the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Initiative, a long-term management plan which outlined a number of actions to benefit mule deer and their habitat.

Expansion Plans

With that plan now well underway, the Game and Fish has expanded that effort to include the adjacent Sublette mule deer herd, which basically encompasses the west slope of the Wind River Range and west to the Wyoming Range.

One of the main thrusts of Wyoming’s Mule Deer Initiative is to maintain an ongoing, open dialogue with those interested in mule deer management in the state.

To learn more about the Wyoming’s Mule Deer Initiative and the ongoing work, visit the Game and Fish website and click on the following link:

https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Statewide-Mule-Deer-Initiatives.

There will be opportunity for the public to provide their comments on these topics, or other aspects pertaining to the management of the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Herd and migration corridors.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Anyone requiring auxiliary aids, regarding this Public Notice, should contact the Green River Game and Fish Office at 307-875-3223. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.