Public Land Access Listening Sessions Scheduled

CHEYENNE — The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and the Wyoming Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers have announced a series of six public land access listening sessions throughout Wyoming slated for early August.

The recent corner crossing case that drew national attention to Wyoming has again sparked controversy around public access. A federal judge ruled in favor of four Missouri hunters, which means they did not trespass when crossing corners on their 2020 and 2021 hunting trips. Despite this victory for public land access, the legality of corner crossing remains uncertain.

TRCP and BHA are taking steps to be proactive about improving access to inaccessible public land in ways that can be broadly supported, while respecting private property rights. The organizations encourage the public to attend these sessions to share their personal experiences and ideas about improving access to public lands.

The event details are as follows:

“Wyoming has over 4 million acres of inaccessible public land, and it is important that we identify collaborative solutions to improve access, while respecting private property rights,” said Sabrina King, BHA’s Wyoming chapter lobbyist.

“The value of public lands in Wyoming is incredible,” said Alex Aguirre, Wyoming community partnerships coordinator for the TRCP. “These millions of acres have brought residents together for years to enjoy and cherish. That’s why we hope you can join us for an evening to discuss the importance of accessing these precious acres.”

The sessions will include a short presentation followed by a question and answer session regarding public land access in Wyoming. Interested parties should register for an event through the corresponding links above.