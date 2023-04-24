Public Meeting Set to Discuss Relocation of US 30 Segment near Kemmerer

KEMMERER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting a public meeting to discuss relocating a 2.4-mile segment of US 30 west of Kemmerer between Reference Marker (RM) 49.70 and RM 52.10 in Lincoln County.

This realignment is being proposed to accommodate future expansion of the Kemmerer Coal Mine on the south side of the highway. The mine expansion is needed because it would be advantageous to the mine, State of Wyoming, and surrounding communities by providing jobs and other economic benefits.

The purpose of this open house-style meeting is to present the project’s background, updates, and changes since the August 2018 Public Meeting; and to obtain your input on any transportation, environmental, or other concerns you may have. Comments received will be considered in a Feasibility Study being prepared by WYDOT.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 26, at the South Lincoln Training & Events Center at 215 WY 233 in Kemmerer, Wy. There will be no formal presentation, and interested parties may drop by the South Lincoln Training & Events Center anytime between the hours of 5-7 p.m. WYDOT officials and other team members will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns you may have. In addition, you will be able to submit written comments during the meeting or after the meeting via mail or email.

For questions or specific accessibility needs, please contact Stephanie Harsha, D3 Public Relations Specialist, 307-352-3065, stephanie.harsha@wyo.gov. Questions can also be directed to Jennifer Hoffman, WYDOT Resident Engineer, 307-877-3239, jennifer.hoffman@wyo.gov.