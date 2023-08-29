Public Meetings Offered for Rock Springs Draft Resource Management Plan

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) encourages the public to participate in public meetings discussing the Rock Springs Draft Environmental Impact Statement and Resource Management Plan (DEIS/RMP).

The three meetings will offer opportunities to learn more about the plan and EIS process, ask specialists questions, and submit comments. The 90-day public comment period began on August 18. 

The DEIS/RMP analyzes resource management issues for BLM-administered lands in Sweetwater, Fremont, Lincoln, Uinta, and Carbon counties. This plan will update management decisions about Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, oil and gas development, lands and realty, and renewable energy. The BLM strives to balance opportunities to use and develop BLM-administered resources with environmental conservation. 

The public meetings will take place in the following locations: 

Tuesday, September 19, 3-6 PM 

Lyman Branch Library 
129 South Franklin St 
Lyman, WY 82937 

Tuesday, September 26, 3-6 PM 

Big Piney/ Marbleton Town Hall 
10700 HWY 189 
Big Piney, WY 83113 

Wednesday, September 27, 3-6 PM  

BLM Rock Springs Field Office 
280 Highway 191 North 
Rock Springs, WY 82901 

The DEIS/RMP and supporting information are available online at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/13853/510.   

For more information on the planning process, please contact Kimberlee Foster, Field Manager, Rock Springs Field Office at 307-352-0201. 

