TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Directors of West Side Sewer District will hold a public meeting May 21, 2025 at 7:00 P.M. at 24 Wilkins Peak Drive, Rock Springs, WY., for the purpose of adopting the proposed Budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2026, where all parties in interest and citizens are invited to appear and be heard.



BOARD OF DIRECTORS WEST SIDE SEWER DISTRICT