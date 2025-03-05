PUBLIC NOTICE 

The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #2 will be meeting in Executive Session on March 10, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. in order to interview candidates for the superintendent of schools position. The meeting will be at the Sweetwater County School District #2 Administrative Offices.

Included in the process will be the opportunity for district patrons and staff to hear comments from each candidate invited to be interviewed and to ask questions of the candidates at a series of Community Forums. The Community Forums will be held from 6:00pm until 7:00pm at Sweetwater County School District #2 Board Room. The forum schedule is as follows:

● Jason Fuss (Green River, WY) Monday, March 10 View Resume ● Scott Cooper (Grand Junction, CO) Wednesday, March 12 View Resume ● Annette Walters (Little Falls, NJ) Thursday, March 13 View Resume

A listing of the days, times, and candidates for the public forum will be posted at each school site and the central administration office prior to the first interview.

Community members have an opportunity to submit questions for the candidate in advance of each community forum. To do so, please go to bit.ly/SWEET-2 (case sensitive).