Public Works Says Bridger Drive Work Proceeding Smoothly

A segment of Bridger Drive in Green River will likely remain under construction throughout October. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — Work on Bridger Drive in Green River continues at a good pace according to Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow.

The project, which focused on the stretch of road between East Teton Boulevard and West Teton Boulevard, started July 7 and focused on a complete reconstruction of the road, sidewalk, and gutter, along with some water utility work. Westenskow said the project ran into an issue with utilities not being marked exactly where they were mapped at. The issue isn’t uncommon, he said and it did lead to some delays.

“It actually happens a lot,” Westenskow said.

While a city press release cited a late September completion date for the work, Westenskow said the end of October is a more realistic completion timeframe. If there is unexpected bad weather, he said the project may stretch into early November.

While the entire street surface is being replaced, the project also was used to build a storm drain system to improve drainage. Other additional improvements made during the project include a pressure reducing valve placed near East Teton Boulevard which would help residents living on nearby Riverbend Drive with water flow during emergencies.

Westenskow said he appreciates how patient nearby businesses and residents have been, saying he understands how annoying the situation can be. He said Bridger has needed to be rebuilt for a long time and said residents will be happy when the project is completed.

“You’re going to love it when we’re done,” he said.

The project is one of Green River’s “Sixth Penny Tax” Projects, utilizing a 1% county-wide sales tax approved by voters in 2022. Westenskow said the city is grateful for the tax funding as it allows the city to address streets projects it would otherwise be unable to work on. He said the city has a project it hopes to bid out in December that would impact River View Drive from Hackberry Street to Locus Street and from Locus Street to Fir Street. A second 2026 project the city is working on involves Indian Hills Drive.

Further out, Westenskow said there are sixth penny projects for Easy Street and a segment of Wilkes Drive planned for 2027 and 2028 respectively. He said the city also intends to continue with cape sealing work to extend the lifespans of other streets.