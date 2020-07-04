Public’s Help Wanted in Dog Shooting

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a string of pets that have been shot in the town of Pinedale.

The most recent which occurred on Monday, June 29, involved a K9 that lived on South Fremont. This was a family dog named “Wilson” that was shot by a firearm and died as a result. This case is being investigated by our office, along with the others. This incident is reported to be the fourth case of a similar shooting of a pet this year.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367-4378.