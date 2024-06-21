Pucket and Hubert Recognized at DR3 Memorial Tournament

Pucket and Hubert Recognized at DR3 Memorial Tournament

LANDER – 307 Spartan Lonnie Hubert and Green River Sr. Babe Ruth player Davey Pucket received the DR3 Superman award at the DR3 Memorial Tournament last weekend in Lander.

The tournament was held in memorial of David Rees. Rees, head coach of the Lander Lobos, was killed in an accident on July 2nd, 2023. Despite the devastating accident, the Lobos still played at state last year in honor of their late coach.

The award given to Hubert and Pucket was a recognition award in remembrance of Rees and was given to one player from each team who never gave up whenever they struck out or committed an error.

Click here to watch a video of the boys receiving their awards.

