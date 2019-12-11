Pug’s Light Show and Food Drive Back for 5th Year this Christmas

WHERE: 291 Sunset Dr. – Green River, Wy

WHEN: December 1 – 31

Come celebrate and help a great cause at the 5th annual Pug’s Light Show and Food Drive.

Enjoy the beautiful, synchronized light show and donate food, if you can, to the food drive that supports the Sweetwater County Food Bank.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Items accepted are:

Non-perishable food items

Baby food/diapers/wipes

Children’s books

Personal toiletries

Pet food

There is a container on the corner near the sign.

Tune into 90.1FM to hear the music synchronized to the light show.

Here is this year’s playlist!