Purchase a 2026 Annual Calendar Raffle

By purchasing a 2026 Annual Calendar Raffle, you will be entered into ALL drawings throughout the calendar year. Once purchased, your name and information has been assigned a number between 0001 and 3500. This will be submitted into the Muley Fanatic Foundation 2026 Calendar database spreadsheet and a ticket stub associated with the calendar number will be placed into a drawing drum.

The calendar number in the MFF database is associated with the purchaser’s name. IF the calendar has been gifted from the purchaser, it is the responsibility of the purchaser or the individual receiving the calendar, to contact MFF to have the database updated with the correct name and phone number.

Each calendar = one entry into each drawing.

Persons under the age of 18 may not purchase a calendar. The winner of any handgun must be the age of 21 or older.

Calendars are $100.00 per calendar/entry and are limited to 3,500 total entries.

Calendar/entry numbers will be numbered 0001 to 3500. The purchase of only one

calendar/entry is required to be entered in the raffle. Each calendar/entry constitutes an equal chance to win.

Cash, personal checks and credit cards are accepted for the sale of the calendars. Prizes will not be awarded until the check clears the bank. Checks returned are subject for additional fee and disqualification from the drawings.

Random drawing will be held manually every draw date of the week during the calendar year at the MFF Headquarters.

Winners will be contacted on the day of drawing via phone and instructions will be

provided for the process to acquire the prize of the day’s drawing. All winners will be

posted on muleyfanatic.org on that drawing date or by the end of each week (Thursday).

A courtesy weekly email will be delivered to all calendar participants on Thursday announcing the weekly winners (This is not the way of notifying the winners). PLEASE BE AWARE THESE EMAILS MAY BE DELIVER TO YOUR JUNK FOLDER. Please be sure to provide an accurate email address or else the weekly announcements will fail to deliver.

All winners must pass FFL regulations and the rules be met before receiving firearm. Winners that are unable to complete FFL paperwork at the MFF Headquarters are responsible for acquiring a local firearm dealer with FFL and have that dealer email a copy to the proper email address at MFF HQ. If you are a winner and there are some restrictions in your state of residency for the winning firearm, MFF is willing to provide a legal firearm of equal value or provide a tax write off form of equal value. ** Winners are responsible for any transfer fees, MFF will cover shipping cost of that firearm, unless winner is willing to pay for shipping.



Pictures of the guns may vary slightly from actual guns or may need to be substituted with lack of inventory to obtain that individual firearm. Muley Fanatic Foundation reserves the right to modify any raffle prize, if needed, based on manufacturer’s available inventory. If it must be modified, it will be updated on the digital version of the calendar.

ATTENTION WINNERS

The winner has 60 days from the time of the first communication with MFF to find a local FFL Dealer to ship; transfer winning firearm. If issues occur finding a local dealer it is the winner’s responsibility to continue communicating with MFF and providing updates within that time period. Failure to do so will result in the prize being donated back to MFF. Every winner’s firearm must be legally deliverable at Muley Fanatic Foundation’s sole discretion. A winner’s pre-selected firearm may be adjusted to a different firearm or substituted to a gift card at equal value of MFF’s cost, ONLY if transfer is denied due to the winner’s age, status or applicable regulations affecting the firearm transfer to the winner.

Winners must contact an FFL Dealer and assure the dealer is willing to accept the firearm transfer.

THANK YOU ALL FOR PARTICIPATING AND THE CONTINUED SUPPORT!

