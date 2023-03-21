Putnam Named February Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Chelsea Putnam as the Volunteer of the Month for February.

Chelsea spent many hours in February volunteering downtown and for multiple local organizations. For the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, she aided in the set-up, tech, and load out for 3 different shows at the Broadway Theater.

Born in Vegas, Chelsea’s family moved to Rock Springs when she was just 2 years old – so it’s safe to say she’s a native. She is currently the Assistant Manager at Silver Ridge Apartments, as well as a theatre performer and tech artist. Her passion for theatre has allowed her to be involved with all 4 of the local theatre production companies, as well as WWCC’s theatre program (as a graduate). Other hobbies of Chelsea’s include singing, dancing, rhinestoning, and pageantry. She is a former title holder for Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen and multiple local titles with the Miss America Organization.

When asked about the importance of volunteering, Chelsea quoted Leo Buscaglia:

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring – all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to kenneth_mccormack@rswy.net or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.