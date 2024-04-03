Questions about Old Wastewater Treatment Plant Raised at Council Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS – A short discussion about the city’s old wastewater treatment plant on Foothill Boulevard revealed the city doesn’t have any plans for the facility Tuesday evening.

The discussion started when Councilman Brent Bettolo asked about the facility shortly before the meeting concluded, saying he had received questions from constituents about if the city had plans for dealing with it.

“We don’t really have a plan for it, but we do own it,” Paul Kauchich, the director for engineering and operations said.

Bettolo said the concerns he heard are that the facility represents a safety hazard because of the open treatment pits, saying the pits are about 12 feet deep. However, Kauchich said the area is fenced off and someone can’t just walk beyond that fence. He also said there haven’t been safety issues reported at the site.

“We’ve never had a security issue or a safety concern before,” he said.

Kauchich said his department can review the facility but said the city council must decide if it will market the property.

“At this point, we do not have any use for it,” Kauchich said.

Mayor Max Mickelson said the Council will have its annual retreat April 29 and said the topic would be something the group can brainstorm ideas about.