Quickenden Selected as New Hospital CEO

ROCK SPRINGS — Kari Quickenden can drop the word “interim” from her title – she is now the fully-fledged CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Quickenden’s appointment was announced by the hospital Friday morning following her unanimous selection by the hospital’s board of trustees.

“Selecting a CEO is one of the most important responsibilities entrusted to the Board of Trustees, and we approached this decision with great care. After a thorough search, we are proud to appoint Kari Quickenden as our next Chief Executive Officer,” Board President Kandi Pendleton said.

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“Throughout the process, Kari earned the confidence of the Board through her leadership, integrity, experience, and clear vision for the future of our hospital,” she said. “We are excited to partner with her as we continue our commitment to exceptional patient care, our employees, and the communities we serve.”

Quickenden started her career at MHSC in 2001 as a contracted staff pharmacist. In 2009, she was hired as Director of Pharmacy. In 2015, she moved into the Chief Clinical Officer position. She took over as Interim CEO May 6, 2026.

She’s a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy. She also earned a Master of Science in Health Services Administration and a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wyoming College of Pharmacy.

Quickenden said she is excited to be part of the team leading the hospital into the future.

“I am deeply honored by this opportunity,” Quickenden said. “The progress we have achieved in recent years reflects the exceptional dedication of our medical staff, nurses, and staff across the entire organization. Together, we have built a strong foundation, and I look forward to building on that momentum to drive continued excellence and make an even greater impact in the years ahead.”

“The patients we serve are our No. 1 priority,” she said. “Our mission, our patients, and our people inspire me every day and I am deeply proud of the compassion and professionalism our teams bring to their work.”