Quilters Invited to Display Masterpieces in Exhibit

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s time to display your creative quilting projects at the White Mountain Library. Quilts will be displayed from September 11 through October 31 for the annual Sweetwater Quilters Open Exhibit. This show is open to all quilters in Sweetwater County.

Quilters are invited to enter up to three quilted pieces such as wall hangings, crib blankets, table runners, clothing or bags, no larger than 45” x 60”. The deadline is September 9 at 5 pm. The exhibit will be hung by September 11 and run through October 31 at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

The two-page entry form is available at the library circulation desks and at the Community Fine Arts Center. Applications will also be available online on the CFAC’s website at www.cfac4art.com.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The deadline as stated above allow staff time to hang the shows before the opening days of the shows. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the WML.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. Quilts can be original or from patterns and with appropriate means to display them.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit.

Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the CFAC.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Maser, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.