Quilting On The Green Is Back Again!

The annual Quilting On The Green event is happening this weekend at the Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photos by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — The annual Quilting On The Green showcase is back this weekend with lots of amazing quilts on display for the community to check out.

The Expedition Island Pavilion is stocked full of beautiful quilts for residents to view and even vote on their favorites. Events also going on this weekend include quilting classes taught by experts, a trunk show, a vendor mall, and raffles to win gorgeous quilts. The quilts up for raffle are on display at the Green River Chamber.

People can view the quilts at the Island Pavilion until 5 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

This year’s trunk show features Margaret Willingham of Eye of the Beholder Quilt Design.

For more information on this year’s Quilting on the Green, check out their Facebook page.