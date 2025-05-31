Quilting on the Green Returns for 34th Year

Rebecca Patton looks at small quilts May 30, 2025 during Quilting on the Green in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER – a kaleidoscope of colorful fabrics and artistic quilts are on display at Expedition Island.

The 34th Quilting on the Green quilting exhibition has 85 quilts on display at the Expedition Island Pavillion. More than 100 people have also signed up for quilting classes being taught at Western Wyoming Community College during the show.

Suzie Hermansen, a member of the Quilting on the Green Committee, said entries have come in from Rock Springs, Green River, the Bridger Valley, and from outside the state. Hermansen, who has quilted since she was 16 years old, said the show displays several types of quilts and quilting methods.

“It’s just endless what you can do with (quilting),” Hermansen said.

The show concludes Saturday at 4 p.m.