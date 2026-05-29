Quilting on the Green Returns to Expedition Island Friday

Rebecca Patton looks at small quilts May 30, 2025 during Quilting on the Green in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — The Annual Quilting on the Green Quilt Show will return to Green River, offering two days of exhibits, classes and vendor demonstrations.

The public may view quilts and shop Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $2. Friday evening features a trunk show in which a featured quilter and instructor will present and discuss their work, followed by door prizes, drawings, and refreshments.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full-day classes, held at Green River Expedition Academy, run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include a 90-minute lunch and shopping break. Half-day classes will also be available. Tuition for full-day sessions is $45 per student. Registered students will receive gift bags at their class sessions.

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Vendors will demonstrate products at their booths throughout the weekend.

Raffle prizes include quilts donated by local guilds and the Quilting on the Green Committee. The mayor of Green River, Pete Rust, will present the Mayor’s Choice Award, and judges will award prize money to the top quilt in each category.